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17,065 UP pilgrims set for Haj, first batch of 427 departs

From Lucknow, 684 pilgrims will travel on 14 flights scheduled between April 22 and May 2 from the airport. Each pilgrim has paid ₹3.69 lakh, including the Qurbani fee.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 12:17 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The first batch of 427 Haj pilgrims departed on Wednesday morning from the Mohammad Ali Mian Haj House in Sarojininagar to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here, flagged off by minister of state for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari. The flight left for its destination later in the evening.

MoS minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and haj Danish Azad Ansari (in blue jacket) flagging off the first batch of Haj pilgrims at Haj House in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

In all, 17,065 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh will undertake the pilgrimage this year. From Lucknow, 684 pilgrims will travel on 14 flights scheduled between April 22 and May 2 from the airport. Each pilgrim has paid 3.69 lakh, including the Qurbani fee.

Ansari said that, for the first time, AI-enabled smart wristbands are being used to assist pilgrims. These devices will help track their location and health, ensuring quick response in case of any emergency. He added that extensive healthcare arrangements have been made from Lucknow to Mecca and Medina, keeping the high temperatures in view. Doctors and paramedical staff will accompany the pilgrims, while the Haj Suvidha App will provide support, including an SOS feature for medical help. Family members gathered at the Haj House to bid farewell. Former SP MLA Irfan Solanki was among those present to see off his brothers.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 17,065 UP pilgrims set for Haj, first batch of 427 departs
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 17,065 UP pilgrims set for Haj, first batch of 427 departs
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