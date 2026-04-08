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18-yr-old ‘content creator’ dies creating hanging video

Family members said the incident took place around 11 am on Sunday when Zakir’s mother was cooking at home while other members were away for work

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 10:59 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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An 18-year-old youth died in Lucknow after a social media stunt went tragically wrong while he was allegedly filming a reel involving a hanging act at his home in the Madiaon area, police said on Wednesday.

The Instgram page of the deceased with 1700 followers (Sourced)

According to his family, the deceased, identified as Mohammad Zakir, had locked himself inside a room on April 5 and was attempting to record a video when he lost balance and accidentally hung himself. “He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and succumbed during treatment on Wednesday morning,” said police.

Family members said the incident took place around 11 am on Sunday when Zakir’s mother, Shehnaz Bano, was cooking at home while other members were away for work. During this time, Zakir went into a room, bolted the door from inside and set up a noose, allegedly to shoot a reel. While recording, he reportedly slipped and ended up hanging from the loop.

After receiving no response for a prolonged period, his mother grew suspicious and knocked on the door. When there was still no reply, she alerted neighbours. The door was then broken open, and Zakir was found hanging and unconscious. He was immediately brought down and rushed to Balrampur Hospital, where he remained under treatment before succumbing to injuries.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 18-yr-old ‘content creator’ dies creating hanging video
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 18-yr-old ‘content creator’ dies creating hanging video
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