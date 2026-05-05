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1984 murder case: Allahabad HC overturns acquittal after 40 years, convicts two

The court directed that the two surviving accused be taken into custody and produced before it on May 11 for a hearing on the quantum of sentence

Published on: May 05, 2026 08:45 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has convicted two persons in a 1984 murder case, overturning their acquittal after over four decades.

The case pertains to an incident on June 15, 1984, in Maakhi police station area of Unnao district. (For Representation)

A division bench of Justice Rajneesh Kumar and Justice Babita Rani in an order on April 30, which was uploaded recently, allowed the state government’s appeal and held the accused guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC.

The court directed that the two surviving accused Jagat Pal and Harnam be taken into custody and produced before it on May 11 for a hearing on the quantum of sentence.

There were four accused in the case, all of whom had been acquitted by a trial court in 1986 on the grounds of self-defence. However, two of them died during the pendency of the appeal, leaving the remaining two to face the high court verdict.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 1984 murder case: Allahabad HC overturns acquittal after 40 years, convicts two
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 1984 murder case: Allahabad HC overturns acquittal after 40 years, convicts two
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