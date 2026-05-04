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19-yr-old accused of killing woman, her 4 kids in Ambedkar Nagar gunned down in encounter

A combination of obsessive affection and greed for property is suspected to have triggered the killings, say officials

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:31 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW A 19-year-old neighbour, the prime suspect in the brutal killing of a woman and her four children, was shot dead in a police encounter near the Neveria Bypass in Ambedkar Nagar early Monday. Two police personnel were also injured in the ensuing firefight. The accused, Aamir, was the central figure in a harrowing case that has shocked the district since the victims’ bodies were first discovered on May 2.

According to police, Aamir, who lived around 400 metres from the victims’ house, wanted to marry Khatun and gain control of her property. However, she refused his proposal. (Pic for representation)

A combination of obsessive affection and greed for property is suspected to have triggered the killings, officials said.

The quintuple murder took place in the Miranpur locality under Akbarpur Kotwali area. The victims were identified as Ghaziya Khatun, 34, and her children — Shafeeq, 14, Saud, 12,, Umar, 10m and Sadia, 8. Khatun’s husband, Niyaz, has been living in Saudi Arabia for the past four years.

When the bodies of the four children were found on May 2, the mother was initially suspected to be behind the act. However, the narrative changed a day later when the woman’s body was found dumped in a drain, indicating that she too was a victim of the same perpetrator.

According to police, Aamir, who lived around 400 metres from the victims’ house, wanted to marry Khatun and gain control of her property. However, she refused his proposal. Investigators said tensions escalated on May 2, when Aamir allegedly assaulted the family. Khatun lost consciousness during the attack, after which he allegedly killed all four children. When she regained consciousness and raised an alarm, he allegedly murdered her as well.

“In retaliatory firing, Aamir sustained a bullet injury to the chest. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. During the encounter, an SOG in-charge’s bulletproof jacket was hit, while a sub-inspector and a constable sustained injuries,” she added.

Police recovered a pistol, empty cartridges and a motorcycle from the spot. Further investigation into the case is underway.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 19-yr-old accused of killing woman, her 4 kids in Ambedkar Nagar gunned down in encounter
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 19-yr-old accused of killing woman, her 4 kids in Ambedkar Nagar gunned down in encounter
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