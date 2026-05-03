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19-yr-old student raped at Fatehpur Sikri; accused held after encounter: Police

The incident took place when the girl, a resident of a village near the monument, visited the place and went to relieve herself in the open

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:48 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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A 19-year-old undergraduate student was allegedly raped on the premises of the world heritage Fatehpur Sikri complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Saturday after which the main accused was arrested in an encounter while his associate is absconding, police officials said on Sunday.

She later lodged a complaint at the Fatehpur Sikri police station. (HT File Photo)

The incident took place when the girl, a resident of a village near the monument, visited the place and went to relieve herself in the open. Police said she was unaware of being chased by two men. According to police, one assaulted her while the other kept watch.

She later lodged a complaint at the Fatehpur Sikri police station.

Also Read: ‘There has to be a better way to make sense of India’s monuments’

“A woman from a village under the Fatehpur Sikri police station limits lodged a complaint on Saturday evening alleging that she was raped by unidentified persons. A case was registered under the relevant sections, and police teams were formed to trace and apprehend the accused,” said Aditya Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Rural West), Agra police commissionerate.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 19-yr-old student raped at Fatehpur Sikri; accused held after encounter: Police
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 19-yr-old student raped at Fatehpur Sikri; accused held after encounter: Police
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