Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 abandoned bodies discovered at KGMU; police investigate

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 27, 2024 05:52 AM IST

LUCKNOW Two unclaimed bodies were discovered at King George Medical University (KGMU) on October 24 and 25 respectively, prompting a police investigation

LUCKNOW Two unclaimed bodies were discovered at King George Medical University (KGMU) on October 24 and 25 respectively, prompting a police investigation. The bodies, both elderly men, were handed over to Chowk police station for further examination.

The police are currently working on post-mortem examinations and possibly tracing any known relatives (File)
The police are currently working on post-mortem examinations and possibly tracing any known relatives (File)

On Thursday (October 24), an elderly man, accompanied by two attendants, was diagnosed with advanced malignancy at KGMU. He was prescribed palliative medication and advised to return home. After purchasing the medicine, he was found deceased near the Amrit pharmacy on the hospital premises. “The two attendants fled with their vehicle, abandoning the patient,” said Dr KK Singh, head of KGMU’s media cell. The police are holding the body in case any relatives come forward.

A day later, on Friday (October 25), another elderly man was discovered dead in the surgical holding area of KGMU’s trauma centre. “He was brought in by an ambulance driver and another individual, who left him unattended. Some identity documents were found, and his body was after that sent to the mortuary. The police are conducting a post-mortem examination and have launched an investigation,” said Dr Sudhir Singh from KGMU’s media cell.

The police are currently working on post-mortem examinations and possibly tracing any known relatives. They are also circulating a helpline number-- 6392470532, asking for any civilians to come forward should they have any information.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //