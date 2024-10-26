2 abandoned bodies discovered at KGMU; police investigate

LUCKNOW Two unclaimed bodies were discovered at King George Medical University (KGMU) on October 24 and 25 respectively, prompting a police investigation. The bodies, both elderly men, were handed over to Chowk police station for further examination. The police are currently working on post-mortem examinations and possibly tracing any known relatives (File)

On Thursday (October 24), an elderly man, accompanied by two attendants, was diagnosed with advanced malignancy at KGMU. He was prescribed palliative medication and advised to return home. After purchasing the medicine, he was found deceased near the Amrit pharmacy on the hospital premises. “The two attendants fled with their vehicle, abandoning the patient,” said Dr KK Singh, head of KGMU’s media cell. The police are holding the body in case any relatives come forward.

A day later, on Friday (October 25), another elderly man was discovered dead in the surgical holding area of KGMU’s trauma centre. “He was brought in by an ambulance driver and another individual, who left him unattended. Some identity documents were found, and his body was after that sent to the mortuary. The police are conducting a post-mortem examination and have launched an investigation,” said Dr Sudhir Singh from KGMU’s media cell.

The police are currently working on post-mortem examinations and possibly tracing any known relatives. They are also circulating a helpline number-- 6392470532, asking for any civilians to come forward should they have any information.