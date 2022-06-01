2 constables suspended after photos of them beating up a man go viral

LUCKNOW Two constables were suspended and departmental inquiry was initiated against other cops on Wednesday after a tweet with pictures purportedly showing a man being beaten up by the same team of cops at Bijnor police station in Lucknow went viral on Tuesday.

The man was taken to the police station after the cops had gone to attend a call related to a dispute between two groups. Thereafter, he was allegedly assaulted by the police personnel. Photographs of the injured victim, Subhash Rawat, had gone viral.

“Two constables, Swarn Singh and Arvind Chaudhary, have been suspended after being found involved in the incident. Departmental inquiry has been initiated against five other police personnel of the same team,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (central).

She said the action was taken after preliminary inquiry conducted by ACP, Krishna Nagar, Pawan Gautam, taking note of the viral tweet.