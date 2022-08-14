2 deaths, 811 fresh Covid cases in U.P.

LUCKNOW: The state capital reported 124 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the number of active Covid cases to 724. Of these, 22 are admitted to hospital, according to the health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 811 new Covid cases.

Two deaths, one each in Mirzapur and Sultanpur, were also reported in the state.

According to the health department, of the new patients, 68 are men and 56 women. As many as 109 patients recovered during the day.

Among new cases, highest 37 were those who suffered from influenza-like symptoms while 14 were contacts of people who previously tested positive for Covid and their sample were taken under contact tracing.

“Influenza-like symptoms trouble people during the monsoon but it should not be taken lightly or ignored as it can aggravate. Hence people who have such symptoms should get a medical opinion and take prescribed medicines,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Alambagh reported 31 new Covid cases, Sarojininagar 19, Aliganj 19, Chinhat 12, NK Road 7, Qaiserbagh 7, Indira Nagar 6, Aishbagh 2, Kakori 1, Mal 1 and Tudiyaganj 1.

The state tested 51523 Covid samples in the past 24 hours. Till now, 12,05,38,829 samples have been tested.

“In the past 24 hours, 980 patients recovered. Till now 2084943 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla.

Keeping in view the rise in new Covid cases, the Lucknow health department has called a meeting of authorities of all government and private hospitals that were notified as Covid facilities on Monday. A discussion will be held on facilitating admission to Covid positive people in need of the same.

“We will discuss availability of beds and also smooth process for admission so that no patient faces problem,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

