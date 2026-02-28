2 held with hydroponic cannabis worth ₹17.96 cr at Lucknow airport

In a major drug haul, authorities at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow here seized 17.95 kg of suspected hydroponic cannabis, commonly referred to as “hydroponic weed,” with an estimated value of ₹17.96 crore in the international market. According to officials, the contraband was concealed inside the checked-in luggage of the two passengers. Preliminary assessment indicates that the seized substance is high-grade hydroponic cannabis. (For Representation)

Airport sources said the seizure was made late on Friday night after two passengers arriving from Bangkok on AirAsia flight FD-146 were intercepted at the green channel. The flight landed in Lucknow at around 11:05 pm.

The action was carried out jointly by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and the Central Customs unit stationed at the airport. During baggage screening and subsequent examination, officials recovered 12 pink and transparent vacuum-sealed pouches containing a green, flower-like substance suspected to be hydroponic cannabis.

The recovered narcotics were seized under Section 43 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Both accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Airport officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and to identify possible links to an international drug trafficking network. Authorities are also examining the accused’s travel history, financial transactions and communication records.