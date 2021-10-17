Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 2 killed, 3 injured in incident of lightning strike in UP’s Bahraich
lucknow news

2 killed, 3 injured in incident of lightning strike in UP’s Bahraich

A total of five people, struck by the lightning, were taken to a health centre nearby.
Reuters File / Representational Photo
Published on Oct 17, 2021 10:40 PM IST
PTI | , Bahraich

Two people were killed and three others sustained serious injuries when they were hit by lightning here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Behrha village under Khairighat area of the district, they said.

SHO of Khairighat Police Station Rajkumar Singh said some villagers were grazing cattle when it started raining. They took shelter under a mango tree and were struck by lightning.

The five injured were taken to a health centre where Santosh Kumar (45) and Chandan (30) were declared dead by the doctors, he said.

The other three were referred to Bahraich Medical College, he added.

Topics
lightning strikes up uttar pradesh
