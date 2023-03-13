Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 minor girls gang raped in UP’s Fatehpur; 6 held

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2023 03:57 PM IST

Police said they have arrested six persons after identifying them and raids were being conducted for the remaining two

Two girls aged 16 and 15 were allegedly raped by eight men in Hussaingunj of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur on late Sunday night, police said.

The girls had gone to a village fair with their younger brother and sister, aged 12 and 10 years, respectively. The fair is held for seven days each year on Ashtami. On the way back, eight youths got hold of them and took the younger brother and sister hostage. Thereafter, they allegedly gang raped the two girls outside the village on Katri road.

Police said the survivors regained consciousness, reached their house, and told their family members about the incident. The family informed the women helpline 1090.

Superintendent of police (SP) Fatehpur Rajesh Kumar Singh, who reached the village early morning, said police have arrested six persons after identifying them and raids were being conducted for the remaining two.

