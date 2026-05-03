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2 wives of prime accused among 7 women held for 5.5-Cr embezzlement in UP's Pilibhit

2 wives of prime accused among 7 women held for ₹5.5-Cr embezzlement in UP's Pilibhit

Published on: May 03, 2026 12:45 am IST
PTI |
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Pilibhit , Seven women, including two wives of an accused peon, were arrested in connection with an alleged embezzlement of 5.5 crore from the District Inspector of Schools office in Pilibhit, officials said on Saturday.

2 wives of prime accused among 7 women held for 5.5-Cr embezzlement in UP's Pilibhit

More than 5 crore has been frozen in bank accounts linked to the accused, Ilham-ur-Rahman Shamsi, police said, adding that his third wife, a teacher, is currently out on bail.

According to the police, one of Shamsi's wives, Arshi Khatoon, had been arrested earlier and released on bail in the last week of March. Two other wives, Lubna and Ajara Khan, have now been arrested. The arrests also include his sister-in-law, mother-in-law and other acquaintances.

The case came to light in February this year when a Bank of Baroda manager informed District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh that 1.15 crore had been transferred from the treasury to a private account.

A three-member inquiry committee constituted by the district administration found that funds had been siphoned off for eight years from the District Inspector of Schools office into private accounts in the names of fake teachers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 2 wives of prime accused among 7 women held for 5.5-Cr embezzlement in UP's Pilibhit
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 2 wives of prime accused among 7 women held for 5.5-Cr embezzlement in UP's Pilibhit
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