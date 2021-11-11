20 empty wagons of goods train overturn in UP’s Jaunpur

At least 20 empty wagons of a goods train derailed and turned turtle near Ghatampur village in Badlapur area of Jaunpur district on Jaunpur-Sultanpur route early on Thursday morning, an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both up and down tracks of the route were damaged badly in the incident in which no loss of life was reported. The driver team and the guard of the train were safe, the official added. The incident occurred at around 7.57am, said a senior railway official.

Confirming the incident, additional divisional railway manager, NR, Varanasi, Ravi Chaturvedi said “Around 20 wagons of the goods train derailed near Srikrishna Nagar railway station (in Jaunpur). Some trains are being diverted to other routes. The work to clear the track is going on at a war footing.”

According to the information received, the goods train was on its way to Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar (Mughalsarai) from Sultanpur. As it crossed Sri Krishna Nagar railway station and reached near Ghatampur village, its wagons got derailed and overturned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A local said they heard a very loud sound after the incident and several people ran towards the spot. After receiving information about the incident, senior railway officials and a police team reached there. Railway officials were trying to find out the cause of the incident, said an official.