20 KV sanctioned, 150 KV consumed in Lko’s Aliganj building: How did excess power use go unchecked

The building gutted in the Aliganj fire that claimed 15 lives was allegedly consuming between 100 and 150 KV load despite having a sanctioned electricity connection of only 20 KV, according to preliminary findings that have brought electrical safety compliance and regulatory oversight under scrutiny. A massive fire gutted a three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre at Aliganj area in Lucknow on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The findings have raised questions about how the building continued operating despite the apparent mismatch between sanctioned and actual power usage.

According to a senior official of the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), who spoke on condition of anonymity, the electricity connection was reportedly drawn directly from a low-tension (LT) line, whereas a separate transformer should have been installed considering the scale of power consumption.

The official said the connection was obtained as a domestic connection in 2012 and converted into a commercial one only in 2022. He further claimed there was no No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Directorate of Power Safety, raising questions about how a large commercial establishment continued functioning for years on a connection initially sanctioned for residential use.

Inquiry ordered

Following the tragedy, Jankipuram chief engineer VB Singh announced an inquiry to determine the cause of the fire and examine whether any violations contributed to the incident.

The probe will assess whether safety requirements were followed when the connection was converted from domestic to commercial use and whether all statutory approvals were in place.

Alleged safety lapses

One key issue under examination is the allegation that the building received its electricity connection without the required electrical safety NOC. If established, it could point to procedural lapses by agencies responsible for ensuring compliance and public safety.

Sources claimed the electrical load had increased substantially by 2016, yet there was little regulatory intervention. Questions are also being raised about whether inspections were conducted despite the rising power demand.

Oversight under scrutiny

The tragedy has also put the functioning of the electricity department under scrutiny. Even after the incident, officials were reportedly unable to immediately confirm whether all required approvals and safety clearances were in place.

The delay in verifying records has intensified concerns over regulatory oversight, with critics arguing that regular compliance checks could have helped detect violations before the fire occurred.