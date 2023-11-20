200 facing interview for Ram temple priests’ posts

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has selected 200 candidates for interview out of 3,000 applicants for the post of archaks (priests) for Ram Lalla.

The under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya (HT File Photo)

Finally, the Trust will select 20 candidates for appointment.

According to the Trust, 200 candidates are going through interview process at Karsevak Puram in Ayodhya.

A three-member panel of Jaykant Mishra, a preacher from Vrindavan, and two mahants, Mithilesh Nandini Sharan and Satyanarayan Das, from Ayodhya are conducting the interviews.

The selected candidates will be appointed as priests and deployed in different posts after six months of residential training, said Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the Trust.

Last month, the Trust had issued notification on its official website for appointment of archaks (priests) for Ram Lalla.

The Trust has also decided to constitute Shri Ram Sewa Vidhi Vidhan Samiti to look after affairs related with the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony and all religious events in future related with the deity.

According to Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri the Samiti will prepare the religious text according to which daily rituals of Ram Lalla will be performed.