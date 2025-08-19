2012 Wahid Gazi murder case:Bulandshahr court awards life term to 12 accused

The Bulandshahr district and sessions court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to 12 accused in the 2012 Wahid Gazi murder case. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each convict. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 50,000 on each convict. (For representation)

According to district government advocate (criminal) Rahul Upadhyay, the case dates back to August 21, 2012, when an old rivalry between Raees, a resident of Rukansarai locality, and the sons of Mohd Yusuf, who lived in the same neighbourhood, turned violent. On the fateful day, Yusuf’s sons Farid, Asif, Shahzad and Kasim allegedly attacked Raees’s relative Azad, a resident of Khurja, leaving him grievously injured.

A case was registered against them at the Nagar Kotwali police station. Three days later, on August 24, 2012, the rivalry escalated into a bloody confrontation. Armed with country-made pistols, revolvers, and handguns, both sides clashed, with indiscriminate firing triggering chaos in the area. During the shootout, Raees’s nephew Wahid (26) was struck by a bullet and died on the spot. Following the incident, police registered a case of murder and attempted murder against 15 accused, Upadhyay said.

The police completed their investigation and filed a charge sheet against all 15 accused before the court. The trial continued in the district and sessions court for over a decade. Meanwhile, three of the accused -- Yad Mohammad, Yusuf and Raees -- died.

On August 14 last, the court of district and sessions judge Manjeet Singh Sheoran pronounced 12 accused (Farid, Asgar, Istkhar, Farukh, Khalil, Chaman, Wahid, Sajid, Lukman, Haji Shahid, Anwar and Ashraf) guilty of Wahid’s murder. They were sent to district jail under judicial custody, and the sentencing was fixed for August 19 (Tuesday).