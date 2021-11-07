Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 202 suffer injuries due to crackers in Lucknow
lucknow news

202 suffer injuries due to crackers in Lucknow

102 people were treated at government hospitals, while 100 patients with burn injuries due to crackers were treated at private hospitals in Lucknow.
Over 200 people were injured by crackers in Lucknow during Diwali and the day after. (For representation purpose)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:50 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

City hospitals reported as many as 202 burn injuries due to firecrackers on the night and a day after Diwali. Around 102 people were treated at government hospitals, while 100 patients with burn injuries were treated at private hospitals in the state capital. As many as nine injured are still admitted, the others were sent back home after the first aid.

Spokesperson of KGMU Dr Sudhir Kumar said, “As many as 11 people reported, with burn injuries due to crackers, in the trauma centre, of which four were admitted for treatment in serious condition.”

Medical Superintendent of Balrampur Hospital, Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi said that more than 26 people reported burn injuries. All of them were treated and sent back home.

Chief medical superintendent Dr SK Nanda said, “Around 23 people reported injuries on the night of Diwali and a day after. Five of them are still admitted to the hospital for the treatment.”

Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital said, “Around nine people reported with injuries, all of them were discharged after the primary treatment.”

Around 22 patients with burn injuries were treated in Lohia hospital, all of them were discharged after treatment.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP