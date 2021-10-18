2022 UP election: Allahabad west seat to have 27 more polling booths this time

With a view to ensuring social distancing and safety of people during voting process in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, more polling centres and centres would set up for the upcoming UP assembly polls 2022 as compared to 2017 edition of the state election, say officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Prayagraj, which has 12 assembly constituencies, the Allahabad west seat will have the maximum 27 more polling booths than the last state polls while Koraon seat will have 10 more polling centres than the last assembly election, they add.

The changed numbers of polling booths and centres have been sent to the State Election Commission by the district officials and soon it will be duly published as per the set norm, district officials share.

ADM (administration) Vijay Shankar Dubey said the Election Commission has directed that one polling booth should be made for every 1200 voters. “Earlier there was one polling booth for every 1400 voters. In such a situation, a new proposal for polling booths and centres has been finalised at the district level and sent to the Election Commission for its approval,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the proposal, after Allahabad West seat, 20 polling booths will be increased in Pratappur assembly seat followed by 19 in Handia constituency. In Phulpur assembly constituency also, 15 polling booths are proposed to be hiked. In Allahabad south assembly seat, 10 polling booths will be increased while in Meja and Karchana assembly constituencies nine polling booths each would be increased.

Eight polling booths are also proposed to be hiked in Soraon and Allahabad north assembly constituencies while seven polling booths are to be increased in Koraon assembly seat, five in Bara and one in Phaphamau assembly seat.

As for polling centres, after Koraon seat which would have maximum 10 more centres than last time, six polling centres will be increased in Allahabad west, three each in Allahabad north, south and Karchana assembly constituencies, two each in Bara, Soraon and Handia assembly constituencies and one each in Meja and Phulpur assembly constituencies. There are no changes proposed in the number of polling centres in Phaphamau and Pratappur assembly seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}