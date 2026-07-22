2023 Parliament security breach: Delhi court grants 30-day interim bail to Lucknow accused on humanitarian grounds

A Delhi court has granted 30-day interim bail to Sagar Sharma, a Lucknow resident and one of the main accused in the 2023 Parliament security breach case, to enable him to perform the post-cremation rituals of his father. Sharma, a resident of Manak Nagar, has been in judicial custody since December 14, 2023, and had previously been denied bail on multiple occasions.

File photo of accused Sagar Sharma (Sourced)

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The court clarified that the relief had been granted solely on humanitarian grounds, and not on the merits of the case.

Additional sessions judge, Patiala House Courts, Amit Bansal passed the order on July 17 in a case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell under sections 186, 353, 153, 452, 201, 34 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 13, 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the order, a copy of which is with HT, Sharma’s father, Roshan Lal Sharma, died of cancer on July 14. His counsel submitted that Sharma was required to perform the ‘Terahvin’ rituals scheduled for July 22.

The prosecution did not oppose the interim bail after verifying the death through the Special Cell and examining the death certificate issued by Lucknow’s Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute, along with cremation records. However, it sought stringent conditions on Sharma’s release.

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{{^usCountry}} “The prosecution did not oppose interim bail on humanitarian grounds after verification. It, however, requested strict conditions,” said advocate Somarjuna VM Halaswamy, who appeared for Sharma. “My client Sagar Sharma came out of jail around 9 pm on Tuesday,” he confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The prosecution did not oppose interim bail on humanitarian grounds after verification. It, however, requested strict conditions,” said advocate Somarjuna VM Halaswamy, who appeared for Sharma. “My client Sagar Sharma came out of jail around 9 pm on Tuesday,” he confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

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The court directed Sharma to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of the like amount. It barred him from influencing witnesses, tampering with evidence, leaving the country without permission, seeking an extension of interim bail, or speaking to the media or posting about the case on social media. He has also been directed to report to the local police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 am and surrender after the expiry of the 30-day bail period.

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Sharma’s family, originally from Unnao, has been living in rented accommodation in the Manak Nagar area here for nearly 18 years. Before his arrest, Sharma drove an e-rickshaw, while his father worked as a carpenter. Advocate Halaswamy, who also represents two of the co-accused, has been appearing for Sharma without charging any fee after the family said it could not afford legal representation.

The case

On December 13, 2023, Sagar Sharma and five others allegedly breached Parliament security by releasing coloured smoke canisters inside and outside the Parliament complex during Zero Hour, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. According to the Delhi Police charge sheet filed on June 6, 2024, Sharma and co-accused Manoranjan D were the principal conspirators. Police alleged that the duo jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber and released smoke canisters during the proceedings.

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