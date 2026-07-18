2023 sports quota S-I, constable recruitment: UPPRPB declares final result; 470 candidates selected

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the final results of the direct recruitment-2023 for meritorious sportspersons to the posts of sub-inspector (civil police) and constable (civil police/PAC), selecting 470 candidates while placing another 27 candidates on a provisional list pending verification of their original sports certificates.

The recruitment was carried out under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Police (Meritorious Sportspersons) Recruitment and Out-of-Turn Promotion Rules, 2021. (For Representation)

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According to the UPPRPB and its senior officials, the final merit list has been uploaded on the Board’s official website after completion of document scrutiny, sports skill tests, evaluation of sports certificates and verification of eligible candidates’ credentials.

The recruitment was carried out under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Police (Meritorious Sportspersons) Recruitment and Out-of-Turn Promotion Rules, 2021. Online applications were invited through notifications issued in December 2023.

For the 91 sanctioned posts of S-I (civil police)—comprising 56 for men and 35 for women—the Board found 43 candidates—23 men and 20 women—suitable for final selection on the basis of merit.

For the 546 constable vacancies, including 176 civil police posts for men, 174 PAC posts for men and 196 civil police posts for women, the Board selected 427 candidates: 280 men (148 civil police and 132 PAC) and 147 women.

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{{^usCountry}} The Board said that 27 additional candidates have been provisionally selected, including seven for the S-I post, 19 for constable (civil police) and one for constable (PAC), as verification reports relating to their original sports certificates are still awaited from the concerned authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Board said that 27 additional candidates have been provisionally selected, including seven for the S-I post, 19 for constable (civil police) and one for constable (PAC), as verification reports relating to their original sports certificates are still awaited from the concerned authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Board, selections have been made discipline-wise across 25 sports categories for men and 23 sports categories for women, strictly on the basis of marks secured in the sports skill test and evaluation of sports achievements.

The UPPRPB said every effort was made to ensure accuracy while uploading the results on its website, but clarified that any inadvertent technical error would not confer any right or benefit on any candidate and would be rectified in accordance with the rules.

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The Board and its senior officials congratulated all successful candidates and thanked participants for their cooperation in ensuring a transparent and fair recruitment process.