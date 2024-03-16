 2024 LS election: It will be Rajnath vs Ravidas in Lucknow going to polls on May 20 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

2024 LS election: It will be Rajnath vs Ravidas in Lucknow going to polls on May 20

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 16, 2024 08:29 PM IST

In the adjoining Mohanlalganj parliamentary constituency, two-time sitting BJP MP Kaushal Kishore is in direct contest with the INDIA alliance candidate RK Chaudhary

Voters of Lucknow and Mohanlalganj will use their suffrage in the fifth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls on May 20. Two-time sitting MP from Lucknow and defence minister Rajnath Singh is in a direct contest with the INDIA alliance candidate Ravidas Mehrotra, who is the Samajwadi Party MLA from Lucknow Central assembly seat.

Rajnath Singh will be contesting to ensure his third consecutive victory from the prestigious parliamentary constituency which was represented by the late PM Atal Behari Vajpayee five times from 1991 to 2004. (For Representation)
Rajnath Singh will be contesting to ensure his third consecutive victory from the prestigious parliamentary constituency which was represented by the late PM Atal Behari Vajpayee five times from 1991 to 2004. (For Representation)

Singh will be contesting to ensure his third consecutive victory from the prestigious parliamentary constituency which was represented by the late PM Atal Behari Vajpayee five times from 1991 to 2004.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier, in 2014 general election, Rajnath Singh had defeated Rita Bahuguna Joshi who was the Congress candidate at the time. In the 2019 polls, Singh had defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha, the wife of actor Shatrughan Sinha.

It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who bagged the seat for the BJP in 1991 probably for the first time by defeating Congress candidate Ranjeet Singh. Mandhata Singh, the sitting MP of the Janata Dal, was relegated to the third position. Thereafter, the BJP never looked back. In 2009, the seat was won by the late Lalji Tandon, who was Vajpayee’s representative in Lucknow.

In the adjoining Mohanlalganj parliamentary constituency, two-time sitting BJP MP Kaushal Kishore is in direct contest with the INDIA alliance candidate RK Chaudhary, who is a Samajwadi Party leader. Riding the Modi wave, Kaushal Kishore turned Mohanlalganj into an impregnable fortress for the BJP and scored two consecutive wins in the last two Lok Sabha polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / 2024 LS election: It will be Rajnath vs Ravidas in Lucknow going to polls on May 20
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On