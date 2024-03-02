2024 LS polls: Suspense over BJP’s pick for Rae Bareli seat continues

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kept the suspense going on its candidate from Rae Bareli though the party has fielded Union minister Smriti Irani from Amethi again (like many other seats) in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All eyes are on the BJP’s likely choice for Rae Bareli seat following Sonia Gandhi’s decision to take Rajya Sabha route. (For Representation)

The BJP on Saturday announced a list of its 195 contestants, including 51 candidates for Uttar Pradesh’s seats, for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It has refrained from making any announcement about Rae Bareli though all eyes are set on the BJP’s likely choice for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat following the Congress’s top leader Sonia Gandhi’s decision to take Rajya Sabha route via Rajasthan.

Rae Bareli and Amethi were considered the Congress’s bastion till 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi won the poll defeating BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh while Union minister Smriti Irani defeated senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2019.

Amid speculations that the Congress may field All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi from Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, various names are doing rounds as the possible BJP candidate for the Rae Bareli seat.

Besides the name of Dinesh Pratap Singh, Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture and agriculture marketing, Samajwadi Party rebel Manoj Kumar Pandey, who along with many other SP MLAs voted in favour of BJP candidates in Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27, represents Unchahar assembly seat of Rae Bareli.

His name as possible BJP candidate from Rae Bareli is also doing rounds in the state’s political circles along with some other names. Will the BJP field Pandey, Singh or any other candidate from Rae Bareli?

“BJP will apparently wait for the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli. The selection of the BJP’s nominee will depend on the Congress’s choice there and this is why the suspense continues on Rae Bareli,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.

“The BJP is not keeping any suspense. The party has declared only its first list. The next round of party meeting to decide candidates is on March 6 and the candidates for remaining seats will come up for discussions then,” said Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak.