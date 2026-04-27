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2026-27 session: Lucknow University opens PG admissions; sets June 15 deadline for form submission

The university will facilitate admissions for over 86 postgraduate and professional postgraduate courses

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 09:08 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The University of Lucknow (LU) on Monday started the online admission process for the academic session 2026-27. The admission process encompasses online application forms for various courses including Masters (PG), PG Management Programme, M.Ed., B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed, LLM and LLB.

Students wishing to seek admission to any course at Lucknow University or it affiliated/associated colleges are required to complete their registration. (HT file)

“Under the central admission process of Lucknow University, the registration (LURN) and the submission of online admission application forms for postgraduate courses for 2026-27 session have commenced via the Samarth portal on April 27. The deadline for submission of forms is June 15, 2026,” an LU official said.

The university will facilitate admissions for over 86 postgraduate and professional postgraduate courses. The application fee for postgraduate programmes (including LLM and LLB) is 1500 for general and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates will be charged 750. For PG management programmes (MBA and MTTM), M.Ed, B.P.Ed, and M.P.Ed, the application fee is 2,000 for general and OBC candidates and 1,000 for SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates.

Candidates can access all details and information regarding the admission process by visiting the PG programme link on the admission page of the LU website (www.lkouniv.ac.in). Moreover, candidates can also complete the admission form via mobile by visiting the university website or downloading the Lucknow University app.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 2026-27 session: Lucknow University opens PG admissions; sets June 15 deadline for form submission
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 2026-27 session: Lucknow University opens PG admissions; sets June 15 deadline for form submission
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