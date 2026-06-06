HC grants permission to minor abduction victim to undergo abortion

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted permission to a minor victim from Hardoi to have an abortion. The court directed the King George’s Medical University administration to provide a safe abortion for her at government expense.

The high court has fixed July 15 for the next hearing. (FILE PHOTO)

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A division bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Divesh Chandra Samant passed the order on June 4 on a petition filed by the minor victim through her father. The petition requested an abortion for the minor victim at government expense.

The petitioner stated that the accused had lured and abducted the minor, during which she became pregnant. The medical report revealed that the victim was 21 weeks and two days’ pregnant.

The court directed the Hardoi chief medical officer to arrange a government ambulance for the victim, along with her parents, to be brought to the Gandhi Memorial and Associated Hospital of KGMU, Lucknow, by 11 am on June 6 and returned after the medical abortion procedure. The superintendent of police, Hardoi, was also directed to arrange for a woman constable to accompany the victim throughout the procedure, so that a sample of the foetus could be taken and sent to the laboratory for DNA testing. A criminal case has been registered against the accused in this matter in Hardoi on the charges of abduction and illicit physical relations on the promise of marriage.

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{{^usCountry}} The DNA test report of the foetus is crucial evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DNA test report of the foetus is crucial evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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The court fixed the next hearing on July 15 and directed the KGMU counsel to submit a report of the entire proceedings that day.