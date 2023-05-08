Prayagraj: 20-year-old woman brutally murdered in Meja

PRAYAGRAJ A 20-year-old woman was brutally murdered inside her home in the wee hours on Monday. The woman’s kin claimed that their neighbour slashed the woman’s throat after she refused to meet her. An FIR has been registered and efforts were on to trace and arrest the accused, police said. Priya’s mother Asha and brother Vivek informed police that they saw their neighbour Niraj Pandey fleeing from the spot. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A resident of Isauta village under Meja police station of trans-Yamuna, the body of BA second-year student Priya Mishra was found in her home with her throat slashed early on Monday morning. The locals rushed to the spot when Priya’s mother Asha and brother Vivek Mishra raised an alarm. ACP Meja Vimal Kishor Mishra reached the spot and carried out investigations.

Priya’s mother Asha and brother Vivek informed police that they saw their neighbour Niraj Pandey fleeing from the spot. They alleged that 35-year-old Niraj was married but had been stalking Priya for a long time. They claimed that Niraj gave a phone to Priya and was calling her to meet him. Niraj in a fit of rage slashed Priya’s throat and killed her when she refused to meet him, they further alleged.

ACP Vimal Kishor Mishra said an FIR has been registered and efforts were on to trace and arrest the suspect. The motive behind the murder could be ascertained once the accused is arrested and questioned, he added.