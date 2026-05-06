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2,126 crore returned to homebuyers in 8,029 cases: UP RERA

UP RERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said the authority has continued to strengthen homebuyer protection and improve transparency in the real estate sector.

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Marking nine years of operations, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has facilitated payments of 2,126 crore to homebuyers in 8,029 cases through recoveries and settlements since 2023, officials said on Tuesday.

Lucknow recorded 67 projects in 2025, with UP RERA highlighting rising investment activity as the city strengthens its real estate position in the state. (File ohoto)

UP RERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said the authority has continued to strengthen homebuyer protection and improve transparency in the real estate sector.

“In 2023, 197 new projects were registered, 259 in 2024, and 308 in 2025, reflecting growing trust and increasing participation of investors. In 2025, 49 more projects were registered compared to the previous year, indicating a stable and secure environment in the sector,” Bhoosreddy said.

He added that 106 projects were registered in the first four months of 2026, compared to 84 in the same period of 2025.

According to UP RERA, 1,581 crore was recovered through recovery certificates in 6,252 cases since 2023 and transferred to allottees. In addition, 545 crore was paid in 1,777 cases through settlements.

UP RERA said capital investment has shown steady growth over the years, with 28,411 crore recorded in 2023, 44,526 crore in 2024 and 68,328 crore in 2025.

“In 2025, investment increased by 23,802 crore compared to the previous year, reflecting rising investor confidence in the state,” Bhoosreddy said.

In the first four months of 2026, investment of 25,156 crore was recorded compared to 21,319 crore in the same period of 2025, indicating continued momentum.

Transfer charges capped

UP RERA also announced that from March 25, 2026, developers’ allotment transfer charges have been capped to regulate costs. For transfers within blood relatives or succession cases, the maximum fee will be 1,000. For third-party transfers, the cap has been fixed at 25,000.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 2,126 crore returned to homebuyers in 8,029 cases: UP RERA
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 2,126 crore returned to homebuyers in 8,029 cases: UP RERA
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