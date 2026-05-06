2,126 crore returned to homebuyers in 8,029 cases: UP RERA

Marking nine years of operations, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has facilitated payments of ₹2,126 crore to homebuyers in 8,029 cases through recoveries and settlements since 2023, officials said on Tuesday.

Lucknow recorded 67 projects in 2025, with UP RERA highlighting rising investment activity as the city strengthens its real estate position in the state. (File ohoto)

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UP RERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said the authority has continued to strengthen homebuyer protection and improve transparency in the real estate sector.

“In 2023, 197 new projects were registered, 259 in 2024, and 308 in 2025, reflecting growing trust and increasing participation of investors. In 2025, 49 more projects were registered compared to the previous year, indicating a stable and secure environment in the sector,” Bhoosreddy said.

He added that 106 projects were registered in the first four months of 2026, compared to 84 in the same period of 2025.

According to UP RERA, ₹1,581 crore was recovered through recovery certificates in 6,252 cases since 2023 and transferred to allottees. In addition, ₹545 crore was paid in 1,777 cases through settlements.

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{{^usCountry}} Altogether, ₹2,126 crore has been paid to allottees in 8,029 cases through recoveries and settlements, the authority said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Altogether, ₹2,126 crore has been paid to allottees in 8,029 cases through recoveries and settlements, the authority said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dispute resolution gains {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dispute resolution gains {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} UP RERA said a large number of disputes were resolved through RERA benches, conciliation forums and its online portal. Settlements worth ₹1,883 crore were achieved in 3,095 cases, while ₹648 crore was resolved in 1,617 cases through conciliation mechanisms. Overall, properties worth ₹3,412 crore were made dispute-free in 6,665 cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP RERA said a large number of disputes were resolved through RERA benches, conciliation forums and its online portal. Settlements worth ₹1,883 crore were achieved in 3,095 cases, while ₹648 crore was resolved in 1,617 cases through conciliation mechanisms. Overall, properties worth ₹3,412 crore were made dispute-free in 6,665 cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The authority said a total of 11,377 cases have been resolved, making properties worth ₹5,943 crore dispute-free. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority said a total of 11,377 cases have been resolved, making properties worth ₹5,943 crore dispute-free. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucknow emerges as real estate hub {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucknow emerges as real estate hub {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} UP RERA said Lucknow has emerged as a growing real estate destination due to regional development policies and infrastructure expansion. In 2025, 67 projects were registered in Lucknow, closely matching Gautam Buddha Nagar’s 69 projects, showing that investment activity is expanding beyond NCR. The authority attributed this growth to infrastructure projects such as expressways, metro expansion and smart city initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP RERA said Lucknow has emerged as a growing real estate destination due to regional development policies and infrastructure expansion. In 2025, 67 projects were registered in Lucknow, closely matching Gautam Buddha Nagar’s 69 projects, showing that investment activity is expanding beyond NCR. The authority attributed this growth to infrastructure projects such as expressways, metro expansion and smart city initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

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UP RERA said capital investment has shown steady growth over the years, with ₹28,411 crore recorded in 2023, ₹44,526 crore in 2024 and ₹68,328 crore in 2025.

“In 2025, investment increased by ₹23,802 crore compared to the previous year, reflecting rising investor confidence in the state,” Bhoosreddy said.

In the first four months of 2026, investment of ₹25,156 crore was recorded compared to ₹21,319 crore in the same period of 2025, indicating continued momentum.

Transfer charges capped

UP RERA also announced that from March 25, 2026, developers’ allotment transfer charges have been capped to regulate costs. For transfers within blood relatives or succession cases, the maximum fee will be ₹1,000. For third-party transfers, the cap has been fixed at ₹25,000.

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