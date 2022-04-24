213 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, two deaths

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 213 new Covid cases and two deaths among Covid positive patients on Sunday, according to the data from the state health department. The two deaths occurred in Barabanki.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In all 1,13,162 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Till now, UP has tested 11,06,04,323 covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

So far Uttar Pradesh has reported 2072892 Covid cases and 23505 deaths. There are 1199 active Covid cases in the state, among whom majority are in home isolation.

“Those who got admitted due to some other ailment and tested positive for Covid also, are in hospital due to comorbidity while most other positive cases are in home isolation,” said a senior health official.

“Till now, 2048188 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is 98.80%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of total Covid vaccine doses administered in UP has reached 31,10,05,171, including 17,03,89,955 first dose and 13,79,22,203 second dose. Over 42.83 lakh doses have been administered to children between 12 and 15 years of age.