Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 213 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, two deaths
lucknow news

213 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, two deaths

So far Uttar Pradesh has reported 2072892 Covid cases and 23505 deaths. There are 1199 active Covid cases in the state, among whom majority is in home isolation.
The number of total Covid vaccine doses administered in UP has reached 31,10,05,171. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 11:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 213 new Covid cases and two deaths among Covid positive patients on Sunday, according to the data from the state health department. The two deaths occurred in Barabanki.

“In all 1,13,162 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Till now, UP has tested 11,06,04,323 covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

So far Uttar Pradesh has reported 2072892 Covid cases and 23505 deaths. There are 1199 active Covid cases in the state, among whom majority are in home isolation.

“Those who got admitted due to some other ailment and tested positive for Covid also, are in hospital due to comorbidity while most other positive cases are in home isolation,” said a senior health official.

“Till now, 2048188 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is 98.80%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

RELATED STORIES

The number of total Covid vaccine doses administered in UP has reached 31,10,05,171, including 17,03,89,955 first dose and 13,79,22,203 second dose. Over 42.83 lakh doses have been administered to children between 12 and 15 years of age.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP