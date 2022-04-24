213 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, two deaths
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 213 new Covid cases and two deaths among Covid positive patients on Sunday, according to the data from the state health department. The two deaths occurred in Barabanki.
“In all 1,13,162 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Till now, UP has tested 11,06,04,323 covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
So far Uttar Pradesh has reported 2072892 Covid cases and 23505 deaths. There are 1199 active Covid cases in the state, among whom majority are in home isolation.
“Those who got admitted due to some other ailment and tested positive for Covid also, are in hospital due to comorbidity while most other positive cases are in home isolation,” said a senior health official.
“Till now, 2048188 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is 98.80%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
The number of total Covid vaccine doses administered in UP has reached 31,10,05,171, including 17,03,89,955 first dose and 13,79,22,203 second dose. Over 42.83 lakh doses have been administered to children between 12 and 15 years of age.
-
Fadnavis questions Navneet’s overnight jail stay, Sena says ruckus ‘sponsored’ by BJP
Mumbai After the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attacked the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi for the way Navneet was arrested and kept in the police station. On the other hand, Shiv Sena alleged that the 'drama' was sponsored by the BJP.
-
Pune district collector orders self govt institutions to prepare flood mitigation plans
PUNE The district collectors' office has issued directions to all local self-governing institutions to prepare a draft plan for mitigating flood inundation crisis by mapping all the flood-prone areas of the district. The district collector has also issued directions to conduct audits of old structures in the region. The directions come in the wake of the India Meteorological Department forecasting sound rainfall during the forthcoming monsoon season.
-
UP Board copies’ evaluation: Examinees to get full marks for out of course questions
UP Board's high school and intermediate examinees of 2022 can look forward to bagging extra marks as a bonus, courtesy errors or questions asked in the exams from the 30 percent syllabus curtailed this time owing to the pandemic. The evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer-sheets of 47,75,749 students, which started at 271 evaluation centres spread across the state on April 23, will conclude on May 5.
-
Rlys to remove illegal encroachments near Talegaon station
PUNE Coming down hard on illegal encroachments on railway-owned land, the Pune railway division has sent out notices to 64 illegal encroachments on railway land near the Talegaon railway station. As per the information given by the Pune railway division, there are illegal encroachments by 63 persons near the Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research which is close to the Talegaon railway station.
-
PMPML to rent out diesel buses to Solapur civic body, commuters unhappy
PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited is all set to rent out their diesel buses to smaller municipal corporations, and soon they will be giving 20 diesel buses to the Solapur Municipal Corporation. This is the first time when a public transport body from Pune will rent out their buses to another governing body in the state. The PMPML also plans to provide CNG buses to IT companies.
