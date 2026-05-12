22 cadets from Lucknow UP Sainik School clear NDA written exam

A total of 22 cadets from UP Sainik School, Lucknow have cleared the NDA written examination, achieving a strike rate of nearly 50%, placing the institution among the top three Sainik Schools in the country in terms of NDA written selections in recently declared UPSC NDA Written Examination 2026.

UP Sainik School campus (sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An elated cadet Sanskriti Rai said, “The school imparted rigorous academic and physical training to cadets right from the beginning alongside the CBSE curriculum.”

Cadet Nipun Chaudhary, School Cadet Captain, said, “The facilities and support provided by the school authorities and administration greatly boosted our morale and confidence during our NDA preparation.”

The parents of the successful cadets were equally ecstatic and attributed the success of their wards to the dedicated efforts of the school administration and faculty.

“This achievement is a matter of immense pride for the pioneering institution, which has witnessed a manifold increase in NDA entries over the past few years. The success story has drawn appreciation. Along with the relentless hard work and dedication of the cadets, the visionary leadership and academic guidance provided by the school administration have played a transformative role,” said principal Col Seema Mishra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The principal said, “The school administration, staff, and cadets have worked in complete synergy, and I am confident that this collective effort will produce even better results in the years ahead.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The principal said, “The school administration, staff, and cadets have worked in complete synergy, and I am confident that this collective effort will produce even better results in the years ahead.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A comprehensive personality development programme and special evening classes have already been initiated under the guidance of Headmaster Lt Col Sachin Chamoli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A comprehensive personality development programme and special evening classes have already been initiated under the guidance of Headmaster Lt Col Sachin Chamoli. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The efforts of the faculty members and external experts contributed to this achievement, according to a press release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The efforts of the faculty members and external experts contributed to this achievement, according to a press release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Known as the Cradle of NDA Khadakwasla, UP Sainik School Lucknow has always been credited for its immense contribution to the Armed Forces. Since its inception in 1960, the institution has produced numerous officers serving the nation with distinction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Known as the Cradle of NDA Khadakwasla, UP Sainik School Lucknow has always been credited for its immense contribution to the Armed Forces. Since its inception in 1960, the institution has produced numerous officers serving the nation with distinction. {{/usCountry}}

lucknow armed forces See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON