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22 cadets from Lucknow UP Sainik School clear NDA written exam

22 cadets from UP Sainik School, Lucknow, achieved nearly 50% success in the NDA exam, ranking the school among the top three in the country.

Published on: May 12, 2026 06:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A total of 22 cadets from UP Sainik School, Lucknow have cleared the NDA written examination, achieving a strike rate of nearly 50%, placing the institution among the top three Sainik Schools in the country in terms of NDA written selections in recently declared UPSC NDA Written Examination 2026.

UP Sainik School campus (sourced)

An elated cadet Sanskriti Rai said, “The school imparted rigorous academic and physical training to cadets right from the beginning alongside the CBSE curriculum.”

Cadet Nipun Chaudhary, School Cadet Captain, said, “The facilities and support provided by the school authorities and administration greatly boosted our morale and confidence during our NDA preparation.”

The parents of the successful cadets were equally ecstatic and attributed the success of their wards to the dedicated efforts of the school administration and faculty.

“This achievement is a matter of immense pride for the pioneering institution, which has witnessed a manifold increase in NDA entries over the past few years. The success story has drawn appreciation. Along with the relentless hard work and dedication of the cadets, the visionary leadership and academic guidance provided by the school administration have played a transformative role,” said principal Col Seema Mishra.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 22 cadets from Lucknow UP Sainik School clear NDA written exam
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 22 cadets from Lucknow UP Sainik School clear NDA written exam
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