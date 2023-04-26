A 22-year-old youth was arrested in Kanpur on Tuesday for sending a life threat message to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on April 23. Police officials said the youth had sent this threat message to UP 112 (UP police emergency response centre) from the mobile number of his girlfriend’s father.

Kanpur youth held for life threat to CM Yogi Adityanath (Pic for representation)

Kanpur additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South, Ankita Sharma said the youth identified as Ameen had been arrested for life threat to the CM. She said three separate FIRs were lodged against him in Babupurwa police station of Kanpur and Sushant Golf City police station of Lucknow.

She said that FIRs in two separate cases were registered at Babupurwa police station. The first was registered on the complaint of the girl’s father for harassing and stalking his daughter and another FIR of theft for stealing the complainant’s mobile phone. The third FIR was lodged for sending a life threat message to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Inspector in-charge of Sushant Golf City police station said the WhatsApp number of help desk of UP112 headquarters received the threat message at around 8.22 pm on April 23 in which the sender has given life threat to the CM. He said the UP112 headquarters had registered an FIR under IPC section 507 for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication as well as section of Information Technology act for misuse of internet and technology against unidentified person with Sushant Golf City police station on April 24 in this connection.

Another Lucknow police official said the cyber cell of the Lucknow police was investigating the case. He said the information regarding the sender’s location was shared with the Kanpur police following which he was arrested and sent to jail.

He said the threat message was sent from a mobile tracked to be operational in Kanpur. “We were suspicious that the message was sent by a notorious element to frame the real owner of the mobile number as the real owner was found at his home and expressed his innocence. The real owner informed us that his mobile phone was stolen a few days ago and has been missing since then. We tracked the mobile phone and found it was being used by the accused Ameen who has now confessed to his crime,” the cop added.

