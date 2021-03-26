237 new cases in Lucknow; 2 doctors, 8 health workers, a teacher test positive

Ten healthcare workers, including two doctors, and a teacher with City Montessori School (Mahanagar branch) tested positive in Lucknow on Thursday even as 237 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state capital.

The number of patients in home isolation in Lucknow is now 1,046 while the number of active cases is 1,357.

“One teacher of CMS Mahanagar branch, who was on leave from the school since March 12 as he was suffering from typhoid, tested positive three days back after his doctor advised him to get himself checked. He called the principal to inform her of his being positive and requested further leave,” said Rishi Khanna, CMS spokesperson.

“The school was conducting pre-board exams for class 10 and viva for class 12 students when people from the administration conducted an inspection. They closed the school as a precautionary measure,” he said.

At the Dufferin (women’s) Hospital, two doctors, two lab technicians, an x-ray technician, three security personnel, a clerk and a ward aya (maid) tested positive through the rapid antigen method. Among the 10, nine have had their two doses of the Covid vaccine and one of them had the first dose, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to the hospital’s chief medical superintendent Dr Sudha Verma, a pregnant woman was operated in the hospital a day before. She tested negative in the antigen test, but her RT-PCR test came positive. After this, 234 staff members were tested with antigen method and the report of 10 came positive. The pregnant woman was isolated earlier.

The fresh cases in Lucknow were reported from Indira Nagar 18, Gomti Nagar 11, Hasanganj 8, Alambagh 22, Madiaon 9 and Mahanagar 11.

“Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar are the two areas that had reported the maximum cases the previous year. Again, the rise in the city’s Covid cases has a major contribution from these areas only. They need increased focus with contact tracing,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“The new cases would not cause serious illness. Hopefully, a majority of the people falling sick will recover in home isolation only,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president of Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.

Rising trend in Lucknow

March 25 – 237 fresh Covid cases

March 24 – 220

March 23 – 232

March 22 -- 147