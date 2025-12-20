King George’s Medical University’s Mayank Suhaag and Tanushree Singh will receive the two most coveted honours—Chancellor’s and Hewett Gold Medals—at the 21st convocation ceremony of the medical university on Saturday. 2,441 degrees, 81 awards: KGMU gears up for convocation today

In all, 33 male and 48 female meritorious students will be awarded prizes for their outstanding performance. Along with 81 medals/prizes, a total of 2,441 degrees will be awarded to students at the event.

“It’s consistency and my family’s constant support that paved the way to my success,” said Dr Mayank, who will receive the Chancellor’s medal for obtaining highest aggregate marks in MBBS exams.

Tanushree, the daughter of Dr Sujata Deo, a senior faculty at Queen Mary’s Hospital, KGMU will be honoured with the Hewett Gold Medal, along with five other gold medals. “My parents are the source of inspiration that made me a doctor,” she said.

The ceremony will be presided over by Anandiben Patel, the governor of Uttar Pradesh and the chancellor of KGMU. “While JP Nadda, Union minister of health and family welfare, will be the chief guest, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific advisor to the government of India, will be conferred the Degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) Honoris Causa, said Prof Sonia Nityanand, the vice-chancellor of KGMU at a press conference.

Tanya Sachan will get the platinum jubilee gold medal; Dr Shakeb Zaidi will get Prof Vinita Das gold medal; Fagni Garg will get the Late Dr BN Dhawan gold medal. “A total of 2,441 degrees will be awarded to the students of different courses including, UG, PG, Dental, Nursing, PHD and Super Speciality courses. As many as 81 students and nine faculty members will be honoured for outstanding academic and professional achievements,” said Dr KK Singh, the spokesperson of KGMU.

The convocation will also be attended by Union minister of state Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, and minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh.