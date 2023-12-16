25,000 each reward on arrest of two AMU students with ‘ISIS link’

LUCKNOW The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on the arrest of two Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students who allegedly propagated ISIS propaganda. They were linked to the Students of Aligarh Muslim University (SAMU) and the ISIS, and the reward was declared on them on December 8. So far, nine members of the module had been arrested from UP and other states since October 2, said officials on Friday. So far, nine members of the module had been arrested from UP and other states since October 2, said officials on Friday. (Pic for representation)

The duo was identified as Abdul Samad Malik, 25, and Faizan Bakhtiyar, 24, residents of VM Hall hostel of AMU. Malik of Sambhal and Bhaktiyar of Prayagraj were pursuing master’s degree in social works from the AMU, stated a press note shared by the ATS.

The ATS had registered an FIR against Shahnawaz and 10 others under IPC sections 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against country) and 122 (collecting arms and ammunitions with intention to wage war against the nation) and different sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on November 3, 2023, in this connection.

Officials said this module surfaced after the Mumbai ATS on October 2 arrested Shahnawaz and Rizwan, who were associated with a students’ organization of the AMU - Students of Aligarh Muslim University (SAMU). Later, an FIR was lodged against Shahnawaz and 10 others by UP ATS after the arrest of Arsalan and Tariq on November 3 in continuation of the crackdown on the AMU-ISIS module.

Another member of the module, Wajihudeen, was arrested from Durg, Chhattisgarh, on November 11. Officials said he had done PhD from AMU and was working for the ISIS network in the garb of SAMU.

Besides, the ATS arrested four more former and present AMU students allegedly associated with the module from Sambhal and Bhadohi districts. UP ATS officials informed that the arrested accused were identified as Sambhal residents Naved Siddiqui, 23, Mohammed Noman, 27, and Mohammed Nazim, 33, and a Bhadohi resident Raqeeb Imam, 29.

Raqeeb Imam had done his BTech and MTech from AMU, Naved Siddiqui was pursuing BSc from the university and Mohd Noman competed BA (Hons) from the same university. Mohd Nazim was also a graduate from the same institution, they added.

Special DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the ATS had cracked down on the terror network operated by a group of self-radicalized ISIS operatives associated with the SAMU. He said they were propagating the agenda and philosophy of the ISIS to establish Islamic rule across the world.