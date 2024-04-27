26 agitating BBAU students arrested; activists condemn late-night drama

Twenty-six agitating students of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) were detained and arrested late on Thursday night after they had gheraoed the vice-chancellor’s residence. The protest was in response to the assault on a group of students by security staff of the university for opposing “loud DJ music” being played by another students’ group on Ram Navami. (File)

The protest was in response to the assault on a group of students by security staff of the university for opposing "loud DJ music" being played by another students' group on Ram Navami.

Ashiana station house officer Kshetrapal said he received a complaint from the university vice-chancellor stating that a group of students had blocked the approach road to his residence. Later, police removed them from the campus.

It may be noted that some student bodies were not allowed to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti earlier this month. On Ram Navami, however, a religious event was allowed to be organised with loud music.

On April 25, senior district administration officials even met the agitators. However, only hours later 26 students were arrested under section 107/116 of the CrPC.

Many social, cultural and youth organisations condemned the late-night arrest of BBAU students amid ongoing talks with the district administration over the issue.

“While a police communique states that bail has been granted to the students and they’d be released soon, but this inhuman behaviour of police with students is a blatant violation of human rights. Not permitting the celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti at Ambedkar University but letting religious events be organised with pomp and show is unconstitutional,” said Madhu Garg of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).

