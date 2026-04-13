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3 Al Qaeda-linked operatives sentenced to life imprisonment by NIA court in Lucknow

3 Al Qaeda-linked operatives sentenced to life imprisonment by NIA court in Lucknow

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 11:01 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, A special National Investigation Agency court here on Monday sentenced three operatives of Al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwatul Hind to life imprisonment for conspiring to wage war against the government of India and planning terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh.

3 Al Qaeda-linked operatives sentenced to life imprisonment by NIA court in Lucknow

Special Judge Jainendra Kumar Pandey convicted Mushiruddin, Minhaz and Tauheed and also imposed fines on them, officials said, adding that while Minhaz and Mushiruddin have been fined 1.42 lakh each, Tauheed has been fined 85,000.

According to the prosecution, the accused were part of a larger conspiracy to recruit members, collect arms and explosives, and carry out bomb blasts at crowded places and sensitive installations in the state, particularly in Lucknow.

Special Public Prosecutor M K Singh said the case originated from a report lodged by ATS Inspector Sushil Kumar Singh on July 11, 2021, after receiving intelligence inputs about efforts by an Al Qaeda operative based in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region to recruit members for terrorist activities in India.

Given the gravity of the case, the investigation was later handed over to the NIA, which filed a supplementary chargesheet on July 29, 2021, after conducting a detailed probe.

The NIA examined 42 witnesses and placed 149 documents and 109 material exhibits before the court to substantiate the charges.

Further legal proceedings against the other accused in the case are continuing, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 3 Al Qaeda-linked operatives sentenced to life imprisonment by NIA court in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 3 Al Qaeda-linked operatives sentenced to life imprisonment by NIA court in Lucknow
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