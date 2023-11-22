3 get four-five years of rigorous imprisonment in fake currency racket case

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday sentenced three men to four to five years of rigorous imprisonment for supplying high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) smuggled from Bangladesh. The agency had earlier charge-sheeted four accused in the case.

NIA officials, in a note to media persons on Tuesday, said the NIA special court in Lucknow convicted and awarded punishments to Murad Alam, Tausif Alam and Sariful Islam. “All three have been sentenced to 4 and 5 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI), along with fine or one month of simple imprisonment in lieu thereof, for separate offences registered under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act,” the note said, adding the sentences would run concurrently.

The case was initially registered by ATS’ U.P. unit in December 2019, following the recovery of fake currency notes with a total face value of ₹2,49,500, from the possession of Murad Alam in Ghaziabad.

The officials said the NIA took over the investigation after re-registering the case in February 2020. They said the NIA investigations had revealed that Murad Alam had received an FICN consignment from Tausif Alam and had carried it for delivery to Shahnawaj Ansari. The consignment was supplied to Tausif Alam by the accused Sariful Islam, who had contacts in Bangladesh from where he used to procure fake currency notes.

They said further investigations had established that all the accused persons were members of the FICN Supply network, and the fake currency notes were purportedly smuggled from across the border. They said the accused had conspired to smuggle, sell and procure FICN, and kept it in their possession before further circulating and supplying it to persons/consignees in different parts of the country.

