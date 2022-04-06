3 held for selling SIM cards activated on forged papers to cyber criminals
PRAYAGRAJ: Cops at cyber police station of Prayagraj busted a gang involved in selling SIM cards activated on forged documents to cyber fraudsters in West Bengal for duping people online. Three members of the gang had been arrested, police said.
Cyber fraudsters had recently siphoned off ₹16.78 lakh from the bank account of a retired government employee. A case was registered at the cyber police station and investigations were being carried out. Cops traced the phone number which was used to call the victim and arrested five cyber fraudsters of Jharkhand and sent them to jail.
IG Range Rakesh Singh said on the basis of further investigations cyber station police team under inspector Rajiv Kumar Tiwari arrested Sujan Mandal, Vishwajeet Barman and Ashish Barman of Malda district in West Bengal with some smart phones. The trio was produced before Malda court and brought to Prayagraj on transit remand.
Sujan Mandal disclosed during questioning that earlier he used to work as a manager in Jio company in West Bengal. To complete the target of selling SIM cards he used to activate SIM cards by forging Aadhar cards with the help of Ashish and Vishwajeet and sell them to cyber fraudsters for ₹80 to 100. They usually sold SIM cards to one Alam Sheikh of Malda. These SIM cards were then used by cyber fraudsters for making calls and duping people across the country besides using the phone numbers for opening bank accounts. As the SIM cards were activated on forged documents, they easily dodged the police teams.
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
