3 months after launch, Ambedkar statue scheme yet to make headway in UP

Three months after it was launched, the Yogi government’s ambitious Dr BR Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana (statue development scheme) appears to be making tardy progress in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the scheme, the state govt proposes to develop statues of Dr Ambedkar and other Dalit icons. (HT file)

The UP Cabinet gave the nod to the scheme on April 7 and the scheme was subsequently launched on Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 this year. Those aware of the development said only 10-20 out of 75 districts of the state have completed the identification process and sent their proposals so far.

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Asim Arun, social welfare minister, UP, admitted that work on development of the scheme is yet to begin anywhere. He said his department has requested for a supplementary budget for the scheme and its implementation is being expedited.

Arun said there was, however, no paucity of funds for the scheme and his department will soon begin the tendering process. He said funds would be provided as and when the work is completed in the next few months.

The minister said besides the gram sabha and the nagar panchayat, the state government’s corporations may be allowed to carry out the development work in accordance with the norms.

He asserted many district magistrates have submitted their proposals though he was not aware of the exact number as some proposals have been sent to him directly, while others are reaching through the department and various other levels.

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{{^usCountry}} “Under the provisions of the scheme, a committee headed by the district magistrates is empowered to select the statues for development and beautification of the area and further action is being taken accordingly,” said director, social welfare department, Sanjiv Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Under the provisions of the scheme, a committee headed by the district magistrates is empowered to select the statues for development and beautification of the area and further action is being taken accordingly,” said director, social welfare department, Sanjiv Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh said as the scheme was formulated after the state legislature passed the annual budget for 2026-2027 a way out has been worked out. He said the Uttar Pradesh State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation may provide the funds for carrying out the work and the state government would later reimburse the amount to the corporation.

Under the Dr BR Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana, launched ahead of 2027 UP assembly elections with an apparent objective of wooing Dalits, the state government proposes to spend ₹403 crore on developing statues of Dr Ambedkar and other Dalit icons, installing umbrellas over them, maintenance, raising boundary walls and developing the adjoining area.

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A sum of ₹10 lakh will be spent on development of every statue and a total of 10 statues will be developed in each of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies.

A government order describing the scope of the scheme has been issued for implementation providing that the technical designs for the development would be in accordance with the set standard.

It points out that cultural sensitivity would be kept in mind while carrying out the work and the development would be carried out without affecting the statue’s visibility and accessibility.

The state government has constituted a steering committee headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and a coordination committee headed by chief secretary SP Goyal to oversee the implementation of the scheme.

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