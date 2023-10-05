3 Uttar Pradesh districts selected for pilot project on snake-bite awareness

A pilot project to raise awareness and prepare districts with high rates of snake bite incidents will be launched this week by the relief commissioner, said a press note from the commissioner GS Naveen Kumar’s office.

(File photo)

Three districts, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur and Barabanki, have been identified as these districts have highest incidence of snake bites.

The relief commissioner held a meeting on Thursday with relief commission officers from the districts via video conferencing, wherein the prevention of snakebites was shown through street plays.

A series of instructions was released, and the officials were instructed to spread the same through awareness programs at snake bite prone areas.

“People should be told about how to navigate dark streets at night, how to stay safe in fields and farms where snakes are common, and how to plug holes and gaps at ground level through which snakes may enter into homes,” said Kumar.

He said instructions and training would also be given on how to provide emergency care to a snake bite victim before medical assistance arrive, which includes administration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), keeping the affected body part stable, tying a torniquet around the affected area until professionals arrive.

