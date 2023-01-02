30 cadets graduate as nursing officers

A commissioning ceremony was held for thirty graduates from the fifth batch of nursing cadets at the Army Medical Corps Centre in Lucknow on Saturday.

Among the thirty, four graduates were also awarded for their performance during the course-first and second positions in the final exams, best outgoing student of the batch and best clinical nurse. These cadets will now be nursing officers tasked with working in various tri-service hospitals in Army, Navy and Air Force. The College of Nursing, Central Command, Lucknow, is also affiliated with King George Medical University and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University.

The principal of the College of Nursing Colonel S Gita delivered the course report and spoke about the achievements of the graduating nurses. Chief guest Major General Pankaj P Rao, the commandant of Command Hospital, Central Command Lucknow, felicitated the nurses and inducted them into the Military Nursing Service. Rao in his address to the graduating batch encouraged the nurses to observe their duties with responsibility and dedication. He also stressed, “Nursing Officers posted to various Armed Forces hospitals have the distinctive opportunity of nursing soldiers and their families located in far-flung areas of the country in time of peace and war. They also play a crucial role in peacekeeping in UN Missions.”

The ceremony was attended by officers, nursing officers of Lucknow Garrison, parents and guests from other institutions.

