300 candidates skip CLAT exam held in five cities

As many as 300 candidates skipped the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-- a gateway to the national law universities -- held on Sunday at 12 examination centres in five cities namely, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, said vice-chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, SK Bhatnagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “A total of 5,901 candidates appeared out of 6,201 candidates who were registered for the undergraduate BA-LLB and postgraduate, LLM programme. The exam was held under the supervision of joint registrar of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Sanjay Diwakar.”

The exam was held from 2 pm to 4 pm under Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University zone. In Lucknow, the examination centres were set up at 7 colleges. In all the districts, the administration had made elaborate security arrangements.

Registrar Anil Mishra who is also the zonal coordinator of CLAT, kept a close watch on all the centres to ensure that they strictly followed the protocol of Covid-19. The teachers of Lohia Law University acted as observers at each centre, said the vice-chancellor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}