Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 300 candidates skip CLAT exam held in five cities
lucknow news

300 candidates skip CLAT exam held in five cities

In all the districts, the administration had made elaborate security arrangements. It was also ensured that the Covid protocols were followed strictly at all the centres.
Students coming out of Jai Narayan PG College centre in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak gupta/ht photo)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 11:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As many as 300 candidates skipped the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-- a gateway to the national law universities -- held on Sunday at 12 examination centres in five cities namely, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, said vice-chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, SK Bhatnagar.

He said, “A total of 5,901 candidates appeared out of 6,201 candidates who were registered for the undergraduate BA-LLB and postgraduate, LLM programme. The exam was held under the supervision of joint registrar of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Sanjay Diwakar.”

The exam was held from 2 pm to 4 pm under Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University zone. In Lucknow, the examination centres were set up at 7 colleges. In all the districts, the administration had made elaborate security arrangements.

Registrar Anil Mishra who is also the zonal coordinator of CLAT, kept a close watch on all the centres to ensure that they strictly followed the protocol of Covid-19. The teachers of Lohia Law University acted as observers at each centre, said the vice-chancellor.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP