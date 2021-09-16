300 units free electricity to domestic users if voted to power, promises AAP in UP

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide up to 300 units of free electricity to domestic users in Uttar Pradesh if the party is voted to power in the coming assembly polls due early next year.

The AAP has made similar promises in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa where assembly polls are due early next year.

Speaking to media in Lucknow, Sisodia said, “Under chief minister Arvind Kejriwal people in Delhi are getting zero electricity bills. We will do the same in Uttar Pradesh.”

He also promised to cancel pending electricity bills of 4.8million families in the state. “There are 4.8million families in Uttar Pradesh that receive hefty electricity bills. There pending bills will be cancelled,” he said.

Pointing out the AAP government’s success in Delhi, he said, “Before 2015, Delhi had a huge demand of generators and invertors. But not anymore as people are getting 24*7 uninterrupted power supply.”

On the occasion, Sisodia also announced free electricity for farmers of Uttar Pradesh. AAP has announced that it will contesting 100 assembly seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh for which it has announced names of probable candidates.

The party has also announced that it will not enter into pre-poll alliance with any political party.