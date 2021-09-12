31K appear for NEET in Lucknow

Around thousand candidates in Lucknow skipped the national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET), the gateway to MBBS and BDS seats in the country, on Sunday.

In total 31,551 candidates appeared for the test in exam centres at SDSN Public School, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow International Public School, Etaunja, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Gomti Nagar, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gomti Nagar, IIM Road and Cantt.

“In all 1,169 candidates skipped the exam in the state capital that went smoothly at all the centres,” said Avani Kamal, joint coordinator of the exam. There were 53 exam centres in Lucknow and in all 32,720 candidates were slated to take the exam.

Neha, a candidate who took the entrance test at an exam centre in Dubagga, said, “Paper was not tough except for the Physics portion. Due to pandemic the preparation was effected a bit but I am confident about scoring good marks.”

The city was divided in to two segments where in 16 centres were under one coordinator and 37 centres under second coordinator. Flying squad also monitored the exam centres.

Candidates were given entry from 11 am onwards under strict covid protocol while exam started at 2 pm. “I think merit will be high this time,” said another candidate.