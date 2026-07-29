32 BJP corporators flag ‘zero allocation’ of LMC infra funds, seek govt intervention

A row over the allocation of civic development funds has exposed differences within the BJP in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), with around 36 corporators, including 32 from the ruling party, alleging that their wards have received no allocation under the infrastructure fund and the 15th Finance Commission grants, prompting them to seek intervention from the Uttar Pradesh government.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The corporators, in a letter to the principal secretary of the urban development department, alleged that the latest infrastructure fund allocation list earmarked “zero allocation” for nearly 36 of the city’s 110 wards. They claimed the lack of funds has stalled road repairs, drainage projects and other civic works, affecting residents.

Seeking immediate intervention, the corporators urged the state government to direct the civic administration to sanction pending development works in wards allegedly excluded from allocations under the Infrastructure Fund and the 15th Finance Commission.

BJP corporator Shailendra Verma alleged that his ward had not received any allocation under either funding head. “Without funds, development work cannot be carried out. If the LMC believes my ward has no civic issues, it should state that in writing,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Another BJP corporator, Mukesh Singh Monty, alleged that development works had been sanctioned only in select wards while several others had been left out. He questioned the criteria adopted for the allocations and said such disparities should not exist, particularly ahead of the Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another BJP corporator, Mukesh Singh Monty, alleged that development works had been sanctioned only in select wards while several others had been left out. He questioned the criteria adopted for the allocations and said such disparities should not exist, particularly ahead of the Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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Corporators associated with the representation claimed that more than 32 BJP corporators had signed the letter. Besides submitting the complaint to the municipal commissioner, they also met BJP Lucknow city president Anand Dwivedi to apprise him of the issue.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, however, rejected the allegations of widespread dissatisfaction. She said only eight corporators from different wards had raised objections and maintained that every corporator had already been provided around ₹2.10 crore for ward development works.

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Kharkwal said allocations made during the past three years under the Infrastructure Fund and the 15th Finance Commission were based on the specific requirements of individual wards and the availability of funds, rejecting allegations of discrimination.

BJP corporator Kaushlendra Dwivedi said the distribution of infrastructure funds had caused resentment among corporators whose wards had not received allocations for development works. He added that there was no dispute with the mayor, but corporators faced public dissatisfaction when development projects remained pending in their areas.

Corporators also alleged that they had been compelled to approach other agencies, including the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), for the execution of development works due to the lack of allocations from the LMC.