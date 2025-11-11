3,500 tents, 32,000 participants: Lko readies for 19th Nat’l Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides

The state capital is set to host around 30,000 Scouts and Guides from across India and nearly 2,000 participants from Asia-Pacific countries for the 19th National Jamboree of The Bharat Scouts and Guides, scheduled from November 23 to 29. This is the first time Lucknow will host the mega event, which returns to Uttar Pradesh after 61 years. The last Jamboree in the state was held in Prayagraj in 1964. After 61 years, UP to host the Jamboree; PM Modi to inaugurate event at Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Officials said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the week-long camp on November 24, while President Droupadi Murmu is likely to attend the closing ceremony on November 28. Financial approval of ₹56 crore has been sanctioned for the event.

Hundreds of workers are racing against time to set up a large tent city at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Colony to accommodate about 32,000 participants and 3,000 staff members. “Imagine 35,000 people camping in 3,500 tents within a 300-acre protected area. A temporary outdoor stadium with 30,000 seats is being built for various sports events,” said Prabhat Kumar, retired IAS officer and state chief commissioner of Scouts and Guides.

Facilities will include a 100-bed hospital (50 each for boys and girls), 15 dispensaries, dozens of ambulances, and a 24-hour control room and helpline to resolve issues within 15 minutes, Kumar said.

Officials said the main arena stadium, spread across about one million square feet, will have 12 entrances, 11 LED screens, and a VVIP gallery with five German hangars. The site will also feature Wi-Fi zones, exhibition and meeting halls, a Global Village, and a Jamboree Market with 100 shops for participants’ daily needs.

The event will feature adventure zones such as cultural performances, science and technology displays, and sports competitions. The programme aims to encourage youths to consider careers in the armed and air forces.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the Jamboree serve as a model of green energy use and a plastic-free campus.

Officials informed that the 19th National Jamboree is themed around the government’s three main priorities: Self-reliant, indigenous India, clean and developed India and lastly green and sustainable India. The event aims to inspire discipline, self-reliance, and responsibility among youth, reflecting the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swachh Bharat.

About Bharat Scouts and Guides

The Bharat Scouts and Guides is the country’s largest voluntary, non-political youth organisation, dedicated to character building and leadership training for boys and girls without distinction of creed, race, or gender.

What Jamboree means

A Jamboree is considered the pinnacle of Scout life, a large gathering where participants engage in learning activities, adventure sports, and cultural exchanges to develop leadership and life skills.