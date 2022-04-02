36th IIML Convocation: Graduating batch overcame challenges amid Covid, says director

It was a roller-coaster ride for the students of the graduating batch of 2020-22 who were inducted into the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIML) in the first wave of the Covid pandemic in mid-June 2020 but were able to overcome various challenges and uncertainties. This was how director, IIML, prof Archana Shukla summed up their journey. She also said it had been a pleasure to have seen them grow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at the 36th convocation of the institute held in offline mode on Saturday, chairman of board of governors, IIM Lucknow, Natarajan Chandrasekaran congratulated the students and talked about different futuristic and current trends such as sustainable development, safety, data and technology, healthcare and disruptions in supply chain among others.

“The future is definitely going to be distinctly different. Again, there are many trends that have emerged. Some of them are due to the pandemic, some others due to geopolitical order and some due to a combination of factors over the last two years. Clearly, the world is rebalancing,” he said. Sanjeev Mehta, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Unilever, was the chief guest at the event.

724 degrees awarded

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In all, 724 students were awarded degrees of which 441 received degrees in agribusiness management (PGP ABM), 109 students from international programme in management for executives, 27 in PGP sustainable management, 63 in working executives, 22 in fellow programme in management and 15 in executive programme in management.

Medal winners share success mantra

A total nine students also bagged medals at the convocation ceremony. They said hard work and consistency is necessary to achieve goals. In the category of post graduate programme (PGP) in management, Manu Gupta bagged the chairman’s gold medal. He said, “In the online mode, the institute supported our studies. The transition was very smooth but then again online mode is not a perfect substitute for in person interaction and learning.” He is looking to work in management consulting in future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shoury Anand, who won the director’s medal by securing second rank in two-year PGP, wants to do strategic projects in multiple industries. “My success mantra is to set an ambitious goal and complete it with consistent hard work,” he said.

Heet Shah also received the PGP chairman’s medal. Recipient of the Harishankar Singhania Medal for best all-rounder, Sathya Sahay said he planned to do something in entrepreneurship in the long term. Pallavi Priya, winner of the chairman’s gold medal for PGP in sustainable management also got placed in a consultant firm.

Akhil Kumar Gupta, who bagged the chairman’s gold medal for securing first rank in IPMX programme, said, “My plan is to go into strategic management goals. You just need to what the teachers are saying to succeed. Be diligent and set an example for children.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My success mantra is to excel in all the field. I am a charted accountant and doing my MBA. I already have expertise in the financial field. I want to gain more knowledge in managerial sector,” said Sagar Ambarish Sodha, who won the director’s medal for securing second rank in IPMX programme. He wants to be in a strategic role in digitally driven businesses. He has been placed with Unicorn.

Atul Tayal, who received the chairman’s gold medal for securing first rank in the PGPWE programme, said, “I want to work in advertising. My success mantra is to work hard and not leave anything to chance. Whatever you have planned, you have to complete it successfully.” Madhukar Pandey received director’s medal for securing second rank in the PGPWE programme. He plans to do research in the business communication sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}