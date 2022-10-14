Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 37 fresh dengue cases in Lucknow; UP count up to 3,607

37 fresh dengue cases in Lucknow; UP count up to 3,607

lucknow news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 11:45 PM IST

So far, no dengue death reported in state capital; health department teams visit 1,620 homes and offices to check presence of mosquito larvae/stagnant water, notices served on 16 homes

Malaria control units of the health department conducted anti-larvae spray in different areas. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Over three dozen people (37) in Lucknow tested positive for dengue on Friday, taking the tally of such patients to over 440 while Uttar Pradesh had so far reported 3,607 cases this year, according to data from the health department.

Bulk of the fresh cases in Lucknow were reported from Aliganj (11), Alambagh (seven), Indira Nagar (six), Tudiyaganj (four) NK Road (three) Kakori (two). As many as 37 new cases were reported during the day while over 100 surfaced in the last three days.

Till now, no dengue deaths were reported in Lucknow while one death had been reported this year in UP.

On Friday, health department teams visited 1,620 homes and offices to check the presence of mosquito larvae/stagnant water. Notices were served on 16 homes after teams found stagnant water. “Further action will be taken if mosquito larvae are spotted in the same house for the second time,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

Malaria control units of the health department conducted anti-larvae spray in different areas and hospital campuses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP