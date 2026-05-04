38 IAS officers shifted, 8 districts, including Sambhal, get new DMs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred 38 IAS officers, including the district magistrates of eight districts – Deoria, Jaunpur, Mau, Maharajganj, Firozabad, Moradabad, Sambhal and Pratapgarh. Praful Kumar Sharma has been made chief development officer, Lucknow.

Praful Kumar Sharma has been appointed new chief development officer, Lucknow, while Rinku Singh Rahi has been posted as joint magistrate, Jalaun. (For representation)

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Rinku Singh Rahi, an IAS officer who was in the news after resigning in March on the ground that he had been denied postings and duty for a long period and later withdrew his resignation letter on April 27, has been made joint magistrate, Jalaun. In July last year, he was attached to the UP Revenue Board after his video performing sit-ups while holding his ears amid a protest by lawyers in Shahjahanpur went viral on social media.

Anuj Singh has been made special secretary in the chief minister’s office. Madhusudan Hugli is the new Deoria DM, Samuel Pal N the new Jaunpur DM and Anand Vardhan the new Mau DM. Gaurav Singh Songarwal has been appointed Maharajganj DM, Santosh Kumar Sharma the Firozabad DM and Rajendra Pensia the Moradabad DM. Ankit Kandelwal has been made Sambhal DM and Abhishek Pandey the Pratapgarh DM.

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{{^usCountry}} Shiv Sahay Awasthi has been made chief executive officer, UP State Rural Road Development Authority. Abhinav Gopal has been posted as vice-chairman of the Gorakhpur Development Authority. Ajay Jain has been made the municipal commissioner of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. Alka Verma has been appointed special secretary, finance and registrar, firms, chits and societies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiv Sahay Awasthi has been made chief executive officer, UP State Rural Road Development Authority. Abhinav Gopal has been posted as vice-chairman of the Gorakhpur Development Authority. Ajay Jain has been made the municipal commissioner of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. Alka Verma has been appointed special secretary, finance and registrar, firms, chits and societies. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nidhi Bansal has been made director (administration), medical and health services. Dinesh Chandra has been appointed special secretary, PWD. Praveen Mishra has been made special secretary, social welfare department and secretary, UP SC- ST Commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nidhi Bansal has been made director (administration), medical and health services. Dinesh Chandra has been appointed special secretary, PWD. Praveen Mishra has been made special secretary, social welfare department and secretary, UP SC- ST Commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ramesh Ranjan has been made additional land acquisition commissioner, Revenue Board. Divya Mittal has been made special secretary, revenue department. Chandra Shekhar has been posted as special secretary, irrigation and water resources department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramesh Ranjan has been made additional land acquisition commissioner, Revenue Board. Divya Mittal has been made special secretary, revenue department. Chandra Shekhar has been posted as special secretary, irrigation and water resources department. {{/usCountry}}

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Nehal Jain has been made managing director, KESCO. Sameer has been made special secretary, IT and electronics department. C Indumati has been made director, Women Welfare. Vandana Verma has been made special secretary, sugar industries and sugarcane development department.

Santosh Kumar Vishya has been made municipal commissioner, Agra Municipal Corporation.

Rajendra Singh has been made member (Judicial) Revenue Board. Prem Prakash Singh has been made member (Judicial), Revenue Board. Ankur Kaushik has been posted as vice-chairman, Kanpur Development Authority.

Avnish Saxena has been made special secretary, appointment and personnel department. Harikesh Chaurasiya has been appointed as secretary, UP State Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Madan Singh Gabriyal has been made special secretary, AYUSH department. Sanya Chabbra has been appointed as additional commissioner, State Tax, Kanpur.

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Alok Prasad has been made CDO, Ghazipur, Kumar Saurabh the CDO, Ghaziabad and Dayanand Prasad the CDO, Gonda. Zuher Bin Sagir has been made special secretary, NRI department.

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