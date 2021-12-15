3-day winter session of Uttar Pradesh assembly begins today

The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly will convene for a brief, three-day winter session starting on Wednesday, with an aim to take the second supplementary grant for the financial year 2021-22 and to vote on account for various ambitious projects of the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

An official release issued by the Uttar Pradesh legislature in Lucknow confirmed that the winter session will last three days. Since both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition are busy with electioneering for the upcoming polls, the winter session will be brief. It is also most likely to be the last session of the 17th Vidhan Sabha, according to the PTI news agency.

Pradeep Kumar Dubey, the principal secretary to the legislative assembly, told the agency that obituary references are up on schedule for the first working day of the winter session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, demands for the second supplementary grant for 2021-22 and the vote-on-account for the next financial year will be presented on Thursday, he said.

Finally, on Friday – the last day of the brief winter session – the demands for the second supplementary grant and the vote-on-account will be discussed before passage, he added.

Yesterday, the UP legislative assembly's business advisory committee held a meeting to decide the agenda of the winter session. It also set the terms for lawmakers to physically attend the session in view of the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. As it has been the norm in sessions held since the start of the pandemic, the assembly has, this time too, decided to give its members the choice to attend virtually.

Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls early next year; the assembly elections are likely to be held in the month of February to March 2022 to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. It is to be noted that the current term of the assembly, elected in 2017, will expire on May 14 next year.

