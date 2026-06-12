3-fold rise in UP economy as India surges under PM Modi’s 12-year tenure: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that while India has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 12 years, Uttar Pradesh too has witnessed a threefold rise in both its economy and per capita income during the BJP government’s nine years in the state, becoming “a remarkable confluence of faith and economy.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT PHOTO)

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Addressing the media on the completion of 12 years of the Modi government at the Centre, Adityanath said India had undergone a transformational change since 2014.

“We have seen a changing India since 2014. The world has witnessed Narendra Modi become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. When a leader of such calibre leads a country, results do not take long to follow. Under his leadership, nearly 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty,” he said.

The CM also highlighted what he described as a shift in India’s national security posture under the Modi government.

“Earlier, enemy countries used to enter and attack India, and in UPA’s time Indian soldiers were beheaded and the government was silent and even asked me to stay quiet in parliament. But it was for the first time we entered enemy land, conducted surgical strike and Operation Sindoor. For the first time we moved to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in the defence sector. All this is making us feel that past governments were stuck with policy paralysis and were into so much corruption that they never allowed India to be self-sustained in this sector. We take pride as Brahmos is being made in UP and the state is a drone manufacturing cluster,” said the CM.

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{{^usCountry}} “Today’s generation, irrespective of caste, creed, region or language, takes pride in being citizens of that new India which has continuously moved forward without stopping, faltering, tiring, despite facing numerous challenges in its journey of development. India has made the world realise its power and strength today,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today’s generation, irrespective of caste, creed, region or language, takes pride in being citizens of that new India which has continuously moved forward without stopping, faltering, tiring, despite facing numerous challenges in its journey of development. India has made the world realise its power and strength today,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Schemes were formulated after Independence, their effective implementation did not receive the necessary attention. Under Prime Minister Modi, schemes transformed into a mass movement for the first time. Through the Jan Dhan Yojana, crores of bank accounts were opened, 12 crore toilets were constructed where UP got 3 crore, 4 crore poor families received permanent houses, and among them 65 lakh were in UP and 2 crore families got LPG in UP apart from Ayushman Bharat scheme. Initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, Stand-Up India and the Mudra Yojana have given the country and UP a new direction,” he added.

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“Earlier, UP had corruption, hooliganism, unemployment, identity crisis for people,” said CM.

Adityanath said UP is giving shoes, sweaters and books to students who used to go to schools barefoot in summer and winter while mass marriage scheme has included 5 lakh daughters till now and efforts were made to get property in the name of women of the house. “UP gave 15 lakh farmers free electricity for tubewells. We started the loan waiver scheme for farmers in 2017,” he added.

“Leadership is tested at the time of crisis, and during Covid, the PM used to speak to CMs every day and guide. Free tests, vaccines, rations and treatment were given,” he said.

“PM Modi launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. He was in the BJP and could have championed the party flag too, but he chose the national Tricolour. For Modi ji, country is above the party,” emphasised the CM.

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The PM’s official residence address at 7 Race Course Road was renamed 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Raj Path was renamed as Kartavya Path, Raj Bhavan as Jan Bhavan, and this is removing identity of slavery, he said.

“When PM Modi took over, he said there are only four castes in the country -- the poor, women, youth and farmers -- who were made part of political agenda and policies centred on their welfare. Around 25 crore people had been lifted above the poverty line during the Modi government’s tenure. If these programmes have benefited the country, Uttar Pradesh has been among the biggest beneficiaries. For us, a poor person is simply a poor person. We do not see caste, religion or community,” emphasised Adityanath.

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Earlier, women were not protected neither there were jobs for them and female foeticide was a major issue. PM Modi gave the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, and launched maternal welfare schemes to bring down maternal mortality, he said.

He added that workforce participation in UP had increased from around 12% to over 36% and noted that 20% reservation for women had been made mandatory in the UP Police.

The CM also praised the Modi government’s efforts to promote India’s cultural and spiritual heritage, citing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, Mahakal Lok and the reconstruction of Kedarnath Temple. “What had not happened for centuries, Modi ji made it possible. He honoured India’s faith and cultural heritage,” CM said in reference to the Ram temple.

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On internal security, Adityanath said the country had made significant progress in tackling Left-wing extremism. “At one point, nearly 150 districts were affected by Naxalism. Today, areas once known for violence are witnessing development, tourism and investment,” he said, attributing the change to strong political will and governance.

“By 2030, UP will be a trillion-dollar economy, and by 2047 a 5-trillion dollar economy as Viksit UP of Viksit India,” added the CM.